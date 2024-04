For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This weeks featured friends:

Dana is a 7-year-old Labrador.

She was a surrendered animal due to her owner experiencing medical issues.

Dana is a sweet and well-trained animal who is in need of a family to give her another home to live in.

Reese is a 9-year-old dog.

Despite his age, Reese has the energy of a puppy.

He adores playing with tennis balls, with volunteers stating that all he’ll need for a fun time is a ball and a fenced-in yard.

Reese will make a great addition to any active home.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.