Friday’s Furry Friends: Smokey & Flaca

Smokey, 4, and Flaca, 5, are part of the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s cell dog program with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmates train dogs and spend hundreds of hours teaching them basic training, such as sit, stay, down, paw and drop it.

Smokey the puppy from LCSO’s Cell Dog Program CREDIT WINK News

If you adopt a dog from this program, which is generally eight weeks, you get a fully trained dog.

Smokey and Flaca are terrier mixes. Smokey is well-trained, outgoing, loves to play, happy, lovable and sweet. Although, Flaca was scared, shy and unsure. She has trust issues, most likely from past trauma. The deputy said it takes her a little bit to warm up to people and then she is one of the happiest dogs.

Flaca the puppy from LCSO Cell Dog Program CREDIT WINK News

WINK News did not get to see that side of her since she mostly kept her distance. Gulf Coast Humane Society said when she is with the deputies and inmates, she’s very happy, playful and well-trained, just like Smokey.