Friends, family and ‘Roadies’ grieve at Jackson Eyre’s funeral

Friends and family gathered at Summit Church in Lee County Saturday to honor Jackson Eyre and celebrate his life.

Jackson was one of the five that died who worked at Fort Myers Texas Roadhouse. The restaurant brought in staff from near Tampa to make sure its staff could attend services on Saturday.

‘Roadies’ are family

“I’ve been contacted from state stores in Washington, California. I mean, you name the state, we’ve been contacted, and they would all love to come and help. We brought the ones that are local and made it a little bit easier, but everyone just wants to help a fellow roadie in need,” Alan Hansen said. Hansen is a market partner for Southwest Florida Texas Roadhouse.

“I think we’re close to 20 people from other locations, where people are just pulling in as that we didn’t expect to come in. So it’s just the numbers piling up as we go,” Alyssa Pace said. Pace is a server filling in from Brandon.

Texas Roadhouse held a vigil Thursday so the community would have a place to grieve together.

Vigil held at Texas Roadhouse for five teens killed CREDIT WINK News

“Those babies went to high schools that I used to go to for football games, and so it just hit really close to home. I have a lot of friends that work here. So I definitely felt their pain,” Amaliah Johnson said.

Johnson said ‘Roadies,’ as they’re fondly known, are family.

Hansen said his role this week has been helping others navigate the extremely difficult situation.

“How do we help them understand the feelings that they’re having right now? How do they how do we help them understand this loss?” Hansen said. “How do we help them continue and move forward with the memory of these five kids in their hearts and my role is really been that of just love and support.”

Amanda’s grandmother told WINK News the family had a private memorial Saturday morning. Jesus’ family told WINK News they also held a private memorial this week. Eric’s funeral is Monday. Breanna’s is a week from Sunday, July 9.

Eric’s aunt sent a message to WINK News, remembering her nephew.

She remembers Eric’s ambition and empathy towards those around him.