Former Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies

CREDIT: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed recently retired Sgt. Al Sacco passed away.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it hired Sacco in February of 1993 and he proudly served the citizens of Charlotte County for almost 30 years. Sacco reluctantly retired in December of 2022 due to a medical issue.

“Sgt. Sacco represented the ideals of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office,” the Sheriff’s Office said, “and will be remembered for his contributions around the agency and throughout the community.”

They said throughout his nearly three-decade career, Sacco was a member of Road Patrol, Community Policing, School Resource and served as the Volunteer Services Coordinator.