Water expert cautions against amoeba in Southwest Florida

Swimmers should be aware of brain-eating amoeba that flourishes in wet, hot environments, according to a water expert.

“It feeds on bacteria. It sometimes is in soils as well,” Doctor Barry Rosen said, from FGCU’s Water School.

Amoeba can be found in any body of fresh water where conditions are warm and wet enough. This includes rivers, puddles, mud and poorly maintained swimming pools with low levels of chlorine.

It poses a threat traveling up the nose, through the olfactory nerve and into the brain.

Rosen shares details on how to avoid it, “No jumping directly into the water. Water can shoot up the nose. No diving in the water. Wearing a nose clip. Those are all good things you can do to prevent the water from shooting up your nose giving it a place to get in the first place.”

According to Rosen, getting infected by amoeba is rare. But it should still be taken seriously.

“It’s over 97% fatal,” Rosen said.

If symptoms are spotted, see a medical office immediately.

“Headaches, stiff neck, sometimes nausea and vomiting, all those things. Get any of that? Don’t take the chance if you think you’ve been exposed,” Rosen said.

Texas currently leads for the highest number of cases in the U.S. at 39 since 1962. Florida follows with 37 cases, according to the CDC.

A man in Englewood died in March 2023 from the amoeba after using a sinus rinser.