Extra patrols on Florida roads this week

Credit: WINK News

Extra state troopers will be on Florida roads this week. That’s because nearly 2.5 million Floridians will drive more than 50 miles as they travel home from Independence Day vacations.

The Florida Highway Patrol wants to make sure people driving during summer’s busiest travel weeks get to and from their destinations safely.

They’ll be focusing on speeders, aggressive drivers and drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“You have different levels of drivers out there with you,” said FHP Capt. Peter Bergstresser. “You also have different incidents coming up that you may not know about, down the roadway. People have to come to a stop really quickly, and if you are speeding down the road, you are not going to be able to stop in time.”

Bergstresser is also reminding drivers to get plenty of rest and check your vehicle before traveling long distances.