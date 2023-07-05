Man wounded in July 4th shooting at Culver’s in Fort Myers

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Culver’s on Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the shooting around 9:15 p.m. was an isolated incident.

A man was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital to be treated for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or through the FMPD website.

This is an on-going investigation and will be updated when more information is available.