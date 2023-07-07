Florida’s First Lady launches ‘Mamas for DeSantis’

Casey DeSantis has launched her initiative “Mamas for DeSantis” in an effort to get her husband’s poll numbers up.

Florida’s First Lady launched the program on Thursday. The campaign is aimed at mobilizing moms for her the governor’s presidential bid.

“We are gonna launch the largest mobilization of moms and grandmothers across the United States of America to protect the innocence of our children and to protect the rights of parents,” Casey said.

Ron’s focus on family values and the nation’s children is different from Former President Donald Trump’s campaign approach.

Political analyst Aubrey Jewett thinks it might help the Florida governor, “I think that she’s an asset and that DeSantis and his team are smart to get Casey out there as often as they can to try to get the message out right. Especially to these Republican women who have been a real force in politics over the last year.”

The launch of Mamas for DeSantis program was Casey’s first solo public event, opposed to Melania Trump.

“You know, his wife’s not gonna do that. Melania made it clear that that’s not what she’s gonna do. She’s not comfortable with that role, and she’s just not going to do it,” Jewett said.

For Casey, this event is the first of an assumed many.

“If you want somebody to go up to Washington D.C. to clean house, to be able to put this country back on the trajectory where we are talking about our rights coming from our creator and our government being put in place to protect our rights that are ours,” Casey said, “He is the man to do it and if I have to crisscross this country, I’ll do it.”

Ron DeSantis often highlights actions he’s taken as governor through the “lens of a dad.” His political brand is tied to the parental rights in the education act that restricts lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity. Critics have dubbed it the “Don’t say gay” bill.