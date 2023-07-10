Head coaching debut for former South Fort Myers High football star

Antwan Dixon has taken on the mantle of head football coach for Lehigh Senior High School a month before the season starts.

Dixon was a star at South Fort Myers High before playing for Kent State University.

The Lehigh Senior High Lightning are charging up for the 2023 season with Dixon as the team’s new head coach.

“It felt like the first day of school. I had all my stuff ready last night, what I was going to wear to the workout. And I got up early this morning. I barely could sleep. I was ready to go,” said Dixon.

Dixon takes over a month before the season begins, while challenging, he’s overcome many challenges before.

Head football coach Antwan Dixon. CREDIT: WINK News

Dixon battled aplastic anemia since his high school playing days, and during his time at Kent State, he needed a life-saving blood transfusion from his dad.

“I hope it gives them motivation to never give up. And attack everything with the right mentality. Because they never know when it can be their last play,” said Dixon.

At 26 years old, Coach Dixon knows he can connect with his players. Although his age does mean he is the youngest head coach in Southwest Florida, it’s something Dixon sees as an advantage.

“They know that I’m hip. so the music from the music to anything with life period recently. I’m hip to it so I can relate to them. There’s a lot of older coaches that can’t relate to their kids,” said Dixon.

For his first season, Dixon explained it’s all going to come down to the fundamentals on and off the field.

“The biggest thing is just building them to understand the game of football in depth. And just being mindful of their surroundings,” said Dixon. “Because if we can do the right things in the classroom, do the right things out in public, and come and work hard at practice and give great effort, we’re going to win football games.”

Coach Dixon isn’t worried about wins and losses as long as he’s able to develop his players into great people.

Dixon and the Lehigh Lightning start Fall camp on July 31 and open the season on their home field facing off facing Cypress Lake on Aug. 18.