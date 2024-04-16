Nonchalance eatery opens in south Fort Myers

The husband and wife team of Daniel Keagins and Sarah Moonien-Klink opened Nonchalance, a casual dining eatery, in Plymouth Plaza at 15200 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 104, in south Fort Myers.

The vision for the restaurant is a scratch kitchen that is laid-back yet refined.

“We know what we are and what we’re not,” Moonien-Klink said. “We’re not high-end, fine dining. We’re fun and have comfort childhood favorites with an adult twist.”

Keagins and Moonien-Klink have about 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Moonien-Klink has been on the wine, liquor and beer sales side of the industry for the past decade, while most of Keagins’ experience is as a bartender and a manager.

