Hoffmann to create private dining club at Bleu Provence

Part of the Bleu Provence French restaurant and wine shop in Naples will be converted into a private dining club next year. The new business model is part of changes planned by The Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is under contract this summer to acquire the longtime award-winning restaurant and its real estate.

The local restaurant will continue to operate as it has for nearly 25 years on the Crayton Cove corner of Eighth Street South and 12th Avenue South, but changes are planned next spring at the end of the busy season with the private dining club targeted for completion in part of the building by fall of 2024. Construction probably won’t start until May of next year, said Naples billionaire David Hoffmann, founder and chairman of the Hoffmann Family of Companies.

Although part of the business is initially planned to become a private dining club, Hoffmann isn’t totally sure yet about all the details.