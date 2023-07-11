Fire displaces 9 people, including 4 children, in Fort Myers

People are displaced, including four children, as a result of an apartment fire in Fort Myers on Monday evening.

Flames burst at the Boardwalk Apartments on DeLeon Street off Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

It’s startling to nearly see through the apartment from the ground. One woman who spoke with WINK News sprinted across the street to start screaming and to get people out of their apartments.

Camelia helped many people get to safety and out of the apartment during the fire.

The Red Cross is helping nine displaced people, including four children, find alternate housing because of the fire.

Camelia explained what was going through her heart and mind as she saw the events unfold.

“I just took off and started running, let’s make sure nobody’s in the other units cause we wasn’t sure about that one, but at least we can help those before it even got out of hand to spread. I felt like it was the right thing to do,” said Camelia.

Another neighbor WINK News spoke to said a fireman mentioned that they believe there was some kind of electrical malfunction that contributed to the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

Nobody was seriously injured as a result of the fire.