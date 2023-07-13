79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator bite in Collier County golf community

The 6-foot-9-inch female alligator that bit a 79-year-old man in Forest Glen Golf & Country Club, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A 79-year-old man has been hospitalized after being bitten by an alligator in a Collier County golf community.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, the man was walking on Jungle Plum Drive near his home in Forest Glen Golf & Country Club around 5 a.m Thursday. He was not near the water.

While he was walking, a 6-foot-9-inch alligator attacked him, biting him in the leg. The man lost a lot of blood, and he was flown by helicopter to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Deputies said they were able to keep track of the alligator after rendering first aid to the bite victim, and a trapper safely captured it soon after the attack. The alligator was a female that the deputies said began heading in the direction of a lake after biting the man.

It is alligator mating season, and CCSO urges residents to be cautious around bodies of water and vegetation where an alligator could have a nest, especially between dusk and dawn.