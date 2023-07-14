Friday’s Furry Friends: Dolly Parton & Max Mitchell

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

For this week, we’re featuring some familiar faces:

Dolly Parton is a bull terrier mix and was featured on April 28. Since then, she hasn’t gotten many meets. She is a six-year-old love muffin and has been at GCHS for 238 days.

Dolly is a great size for any home, weighing in at 43 pounds. She loves to give kisses and has some goofy, pointy ears to make anyone smile!

Dolly Parton, a 6-year-old bull terrier mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Photo Credit: WINK News

Max Mitchell, a 6 1/2-year-old, 50-pound cur mix. Max was featured on March 30. Again, he has had very few meets, and he is one good boy who everyone at GCHS refers to as “Wiggle Butt.”

Unfortunately, Max Mitchell’s stay has stretched on for 291 days. His happiness is contagious!

Max Mitchell, a 6.5-year-old cur mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Everyone deserves a second chance, especially animals who are stuck living in shelters just waiting for a good home. GCHS is holding an adoption event tomorrow, people will have a chance to find the newest, fluffiest member for your family!

Here’s a closer look at the flyer for Saturday’s adoption event.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is holding an Adoption Event on Saturday. Photo Credit: Gulf Coast Humane Society

The adoption event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, and all adoptions are free.

There is an animal for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.