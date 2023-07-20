Law enforcement ally with Boys & Girls Club

The Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Club will be taught by trained instructors from the Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence Program (LEAD).

LEAD signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Florida’s Boys & Girls Clubs to teach kids why avoiding drugs and violence is important. The trained instructors will also help club members learn how to set attainable goals, manage emotions and make wise decisions.

The new LEAD curriculum will be taught starting August 2023 in the following counties:

Collier County

Lake County

Seminole County

Osceola County

Orange County

“In Florida, we want as many children as possible to have the opportunity to be involved in our evidence-based program. We’re hopeful that the MOU will also help us to expand into various schools throughout the state,” said Nick DeMauro, the CEO of LEAD.

LEAD provides services “On The Street” and “In The Classroom” as it brings law enforcement and communities closer together. The “In The Classroom” program is taught by 3800 trained instructors in 41 states.