Charlotte County corrections deputy arrested on domestic battery charge

Photo courtesy of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A Charlotte County corrections deputy has been arrested after, the sheriff’s office said, he was investigated for felony domestic battery.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, an allegation of domestic violence was made against 22-year-old Dylan Landmark on Wednesday. Landmark was then arrested on Thursday and taken to the Charlotte County Jail after an investigation by CCSO’s domestic violence unit.

Landmark had been employed by CCSO since June 2020. He faces a charge of felony domestic battery.

CCSO said it is “launching a comprehensive internal investigation to thoroughly examine the incident” after the allegations.

Landmark was placed on administrative leave without pay.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of abuse, you can seek help by contacting CCSO or the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies at C.A.R.E.’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 941-627-6000 or C.A.R.E.’s Sexual Assault Helpline: 941-637-0404.