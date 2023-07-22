National Weather Service parameters for excessive heat advisory explained

For the first time ever, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in Collier County.

The ‘feels-like’ temperatures hit upwards of 113 degrees. Saturday is the 33rd day in a row of 90+ degree temperatures and the 15th straight day of heat advisories.

Friday was the first time ever that an excessive heat warning was in effect and lasted until 8 p.m. Collier, including Glades and Hendry County, remain under a heat advisory until Sunday night.

“This year seems like it’s a lot harder than it has been in previous years. And obviously looking at the records on there. We’re setting records all over the world,” John Hamm said, a Golden Gate resident. “Water is incredibly important. You can have heatstroke, you’ll be dehydrated very quickly. So, you have to drink a lot of water.”

An excessive heat warning is issued when the National Weather Service expects the feels-like temperatures to spike to 113 degrees or higher for at least two consecutive hours.

WINK News reminds viewers to wear sunscreen, drink water, stay indoors or seek shade. Pets should also be kept inside under a heat advisory.