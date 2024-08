Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is monitoring the heat as another advisory has been issued throughout Southwest Florida this Friday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Rain coverage will be minimal this Friday as Southwest Florida braces for another heat advisory this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible due to on-shore flow.”

Friday

Triple-digit heat indices (104-109 degrees) and isolated rain and storms remain in the forecast this Friday.

A heat advisory is active for all Southwest Florida counties until 6 p.m.

High temperatures top out in the low 90s this afternoon.

Saturday

Onshore flow continues tomorrow and prompts the chance of a few, isolated areas of rain Saturday morning.

These will transition into scattered storms for the afternoon with majority of the rain coverage inland.

Highs remain near average in the low 90s.

Sunday

The more typical summertime pattern returns Sunday, with scattered rain and storms possible through the afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures will be hot and in the lower to mid 90s.

A tropical wave over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands produces widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Any development of the wave should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while it moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Afterward, conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form while it approaches the Lesser Antilles by early next week.

The system is then forecast to move generally west-northwestward and could approach the Greater Antilles by the middle part of next week.

There is a 50% chance of further development over the next seven days.