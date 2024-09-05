Heat advisory active throughout Southwest Florida, then afternoon storms arrive

WINK News
A man from Cape Coral has been arrested and in jail after allegedly molesting a young child under 12 years old.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a pedestrian on Immokalee Road.
Lightning and thunderstorms are pretty common in Southwest Florida. They can roll in in an instant, which can be scary.
Friends and family are still seeking justice after the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Cape Coral in March of 2024.
The charges are against 16-year-olds Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne for the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller on Mar. 17, 2024.
Neighbors said they get a little nervous because lately it floods with each passing storm.
A Lee County woman is accused of illegally cashing over $300,000 of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits over the course of 19 years that was meant for her mother who died in November 2005.
It’s big and it’s bright! The Lee County Sheriff’s Office hopes its new LED sign will make drivers aware they are approaching a school bus stop.
Keeping our paradise, a paradise, an “on-site” educational program aims to teach business owners about water quality and how it affects their businesses.
A new push to make even more changes to Jaycee Park has been proposed, but this change would not make the park look different or even regulate noise in the park.
Firefighters and neighbors came together to save the lives of four pets caught in a raging fire at a North Port home.
It’s day seven of the search for a missing Naples veteran. Law enforcement has scaled back their efforts, but the community remains vigilant.
One of the heart defects babies are born with is a combination of four different heart problems, all of which affect the structure of the heart. The condition causes inadequate blood flow to the lungs.
A woman from Miami has been arrested in Collier County after fleeing a traffic stop where the driver hit four parked cars at the Legacy Apartments of Naples.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a heat advisory active through 6 p.m. along with late evening storms this Thursday.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Thursday afternoon, a heat advisory will be active throughout Southwest Florida until 6 p.m. In the evening, expect scattered storms to return, with rain to develop later than usual.”
A heat advisory has been issued until 6 p.m., with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 106 to 112°. This afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid-90s.
We will see some relief, though, with scattered rain and storms arriving later this afternoon and continuing through the evening.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will accompany those storms today.
Tropical moisture continues to move in across Southwest Florida and this well lead to another round of heavy rain and storms for the afternoon and evening.
It’s looking like we will see storms around the area for High School Football games Friday evening.
Temperatures will be quite hot once again with highs in the mid 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 110°.
Dry and pleasant conditions will be around the area for your Saturday plans.
While the morning will be dry, another round of scattered storms will impact the area through the afternoon and evening.
Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s before storms develop.
The Weather Authority is now watching four areas of interest in the tropics.
The Weather Authority’s main area of observation is in the central Atlantic, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
Development of this system, if any, is expected to occur slowly over the next couple of days.
By early next week, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some slowdevelopment while the system moves northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.
We will be watching this area as it will be the only area of interest close to Florida next week.
Over the next seven days, there is a 10% chance of further development.
The Weather Authority is watching a second tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea.
Some development of this system is possible over the next seven days as it heads into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
This system is looking to remain weaker, with development now looking lower than in the last few days.
Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.
A third tropical wave the Weather Authority is watching is just west of the coast of Africa.
This wave is currently associated with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days as it slowly moves to the northwest.
This will not have an impact on Southwest Florida or the United States.
Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.
The fourth tropical wave the Weather Authority is watching is a non-tropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of North Carolina.
As it moves away from the United States, this system could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next few days.
Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.