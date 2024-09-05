Heat advisory active throughout Southwest Florida, then afternoon storms arrive

Credit: The Weather Forecast

The Weather Authority is monitoring a heat advisory active through 6 p.m. along with late evening storms this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Thursday afternoon, a heat advisory will be active throughout Southwest Florida until 6 p.m. In the evening, expect scattered storms to return, with rain to develop later than usual.”

Thursday

A heat advisory has been issued until 6 p.m., with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 106 to 112°. This afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

We will see some relief, though, with scattered rain and storms arriving later this afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will accompany those storms today.

Friday

Tropical moisture continues to move in across Southwest Florida and this well lead to another round of heavy rain and storms for the afternoon and evening.

It’s looking like we will see storms around the area for High School Football games Friday evening.

Temperatures will be quite hot once again with highs in the mid 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 110°.

Saturday

Dry and pleasant conditions will be around the area for your Saturday plans.

While the morning will be dry, another round of scattered storms will impact the area through the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s before storms develop.

The Weather Authority is now watching four areas of interest in the tropics.

The Weather Authority’s main area of observation is in the central Atlantic, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Development of this system, if any, is expected to occur slowly over the next couple of days.

By early next week, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some slow

development while the system moves northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

We will be watching this area as it will be the only area of interest close to Florida next week.

Over the next seven days, there is a 10% chance of further development.

The Weather Authority is watching a second tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea.

Some development of this system is possible over the next seven days as it heads into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This system is looking to remain weaker, with development now looking lower than in the last few days.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.

A third tropical wave the Weather Authority is watching is just west of the coast of Africa.

This wave is currently associated with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days as it slowly moves to the northwest.

This will not have an impact on Southwest Florida or the United States.

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.

The fourth tropical wave the Weather Authority is watching is a non-tropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of North Carolina.

As it moves away from the United States, this system could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next few days.

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.