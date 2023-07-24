Caged phone discount at burger restaurant in Collier County

Brooks Burgers, a local restaurant in Naples, is offering a 10% discount to customers who lock their phones up while eating.

People have the option to lock their phones up in little cages while they dine in. However, the owner, Todd Brooks, said everyone at the table must participate and stay off their phones the whole time they are at the restaurant to get the discount.

WINK News spoke with Brooks about the caged discount.

“I tripped over the cell phone jail when I was Googling or surfing the web or whatever,” he said, “and I started laughing when I saw it because I thought of my own kids. I was like, ‘You know what, that’d be a great thing to do at the restaurant’ … you know, make parents spend some time with their kids, make the kids put their phone down and actually talk instead of having my son’s face look like this with a cell phone in front of it.”

The discounted promotion at both the Vanderbilt and downtown Naples Brooks Burgers locations is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.