New Collier County superintendent lays out her vision

In just two weeks, students will return to class in Collier County, and they’ll have a new superintendent leading their education.

Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli knows she’s got a lot to do in her first year as superintendent of schools in Collier County.

Ricciardelli is the first superintendent in our area to address two of the most controversial changes in our state this summer.

Florida’s new African American history curriculum is dominating the headlines, specifically the section in which middle schoolers will be taught “how slaves developed skills in which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“August 7, the state is putting on a full day training, we will learn more about the standards, more specifically how they’re going to be taught, they’re going to be providing us with some materials. So, at this moment, I haven’t seen that curriculum yet,” Ricciardelli said.

The other hot topic that mixes politics and education is the state’s new immigration law.

Florida now requires hospitals to ask people whether they are American citizens.

Doctors say that, as a result, fewer migrants are showing up in their offices now, even though they don’t have to ask that question.

Might that mean fewer kids will get their required vaccines?

“I don’t really know how that’s going to impact any new students coming in yet, because we’re still figuring out what the process is going to be, but nobody’s getting turned out, turned away from school,” Ricciardelli said.

And what does the new superintendent say parents and students should look out for this school year?

“A highly engaged faculty, highly engaged administrators, as much support from the district as they possibly need,” Ricciardelli said.

Dr. Ricciardelli said it’s critical to keep teachers and students excited, and the best way to do that is to give them the best.