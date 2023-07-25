Iconic island businesses She Sells Sea Shells, Nanny’s of Sanibel, RC Otter’s reopen

As the islands of Sanibel and Captiva continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a trio of iconic island businesses reopened after overcoming various challenges.

She Sells Sea Shells, Nanny’s of Sanibel and RC Otter’s restaurant on Captiva each reopened in recent weeks after getting past setbacks.

For Anne Joffe, who opened the shell shop at 1157 Periwinkle Way in 1974, one of the challenges was finding her battered storefront sign, which is one of the first things tourists see upon driving onto the island. On Sept. 28, the storm’s winds blew it apart, and the tidal surge moved it into the woods across the street. Her children later found it and refurbished it, putting it back in place.

