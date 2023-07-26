SWFL hot water temperatures considered severe, says NOAA

The water at Southwest Florida beaches is hot, and record-setting temperatures are being set not far from the beach either.

The water temperature off the southern tip of Florida was a shocking 101 degrees for two days straight, which is the second highest observed temperature by metereologists.

Back in 2017, a Manatee Bay sensor picked up a 102 degree temperature in the bay.

Amazingly, the water temperature at Manatee Bay, FL on Monday, while historically high, may not be a record for the station. Back in August 2017, it hit 102°F according to Everglades National Park South Florida Natural Resources Center (SFNRC) that maintains this sensor network. https://t.co/YP6BBcTPQr pic.twitter.com/SbL7efp8Dl — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, standing in the water off Fort Myers Beach, you can notice the difference in temperature. While many people WINK News spoke with aren’t bothered by how hot the water is, on Wednesday, the water was 90 degrees. However, those attitudes may shift if they fuel stronger hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told WINK News the warmth is a three out of five on their scale. According to NOAA, three out of five is considered severe. It happens when the water is just abnormally hot for an extended period of time.

Miami, Tampa, Naples and Fort Myers are all expected to have heat indexes of 105 or higher over the next seven days.