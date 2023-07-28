Mega Ball: The most and least commonly drawn numbers

There are lots of zeroes associated with Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot. It’s worth an estimated $940,000,000.

If you get only the Mega Ball correct, you will win $2.

So, looking back at the history of drawings, what numbers are most likely to put at least that $2 in your pocket?

WINK News analyzed more than a decades’ worth of winning Mega Ball numbers.

Nine has come out 60 times.

Fifteen has been the Mega Ball 59 times.

Ten and 11 have come out 58 times.

The number that came out the fewest times is 23. It was the winner only 19 times.

Be aware, with each drawing those statistics can change. That information is current as of the Tuesday, July 25, 2023 drawing.

Mega Millions ticket sales in Florida began on Wednesday, May 15, 2013, at 6:00 a.m. The Florida Lottery said the first drawing in the state took place on May 17, 2013.

The Florida Lottery also said a portion of lottery sales benefit education. In our state, when lottery prizes go unclaimed, 80-percent of that money goes to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund which benefits K-12 programs, state colleges and universities, and the Bright Futures Scholarship program. The remaining 20-percent is added to the prize pool for future awards.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023. If you win, the cash option is expected to be worth $472.5 Million.