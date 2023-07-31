Doc Fords restaurant to re-open on Fort Myers beach

A Fort Myers beach favorite is celebrating a major milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery. Doc Fords restaurant is re-opening for the first time after the storm.



This is a huge morale boost for the island as it took a lot of teamwork over these last 10 months to re-open. The restaurant opened in 2009 on Fort Myers beach and has developed into a community favorite.

Doc Fords partner Joe Harrity says he’s grateful for the staff that continued working and was flexible taking on roles they don’t normally do but knew needed to get done.



In their collective effort to help re-open the restaurant, the employees rolled up their sleeves and took on the roles of being carpenters, plumbers and minor electricians.



Doc Fords now has a fresh paint job, all new bar tops and now fully restored to its former glory.

Harrity also own’s the Doc Fords on Sanibel beach and the Dixie Fish and Company. This location is the last business he still needed to get back open. While it’s a huge weight off his shoulders he knows there is still so much more that needs to be done.

“We can’t be more excited to be able to move our name over to the list of places that are back open. We’re ready, and I think the beach is ready. People are ready to have yet another place to go to and hang out and get that sense of normalcy back,” Harrity said.

Doc Fords will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., after that they will be back to normal with their full menu!