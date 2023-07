Credit: Crime Stoppers

A man on a tricycle is suspected of burglarizing a car rental business in Estero.

Crime Stoppers said the man was seen on surveillance video burglarizing the Hertz Car Rental at 8501 Williams Rd., in Estero.

They said the man was riding a tricycle with a backpack and what appeared to be tools.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.