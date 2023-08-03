Boys & Girls Club begins after school programs next week

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Still looking for after school care for your kids? The Boys & Girls Club of Lee County starts its

2023 Fall After School Program on Aug. 10.

During the summer program, roughly 650 students in Lee County attended. Curriculum is focused on the following six key areas: education and career, service and leadership, health and wellness, the arts and outdoor activities.

WINK News Anchor Belinda Post visited during a lesson curated for STEM Learning (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Rising eighth grader Aaden Sy learned about thermal temperatures in a trial and error contest. The group used various household items including tin foil, felt and Play-Doh to try and simulate the science in a Yeti Tumbler Cup.

“I call it disguise learning: STEM projects learning a theory or concept,” explained Denise Gergley, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Club Lee County. “We are trying to model good citizens for the future.”

In another room, younger children focused on using marshmallows and toothpicks to make structures strong enough to withstand an earthquake.

Boys & Girls Club serves children 6 to 18 years old, and the organization prides itself on being a safe place for children to learn and grow.

The Boys & Girls Club offers after school programs at its six Lee County locations:

Park Meadows Community Club (1900 Park Meadows Drive, Fort Myers): until 6 p.m.

Lehigh Acres Community Club (1262 Wings Way, Unit 201, Lehigh Acres): until 6:30 p.m.

North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts School-based Club (1856 Arts Way, North Fort Myers): until 6 p.m.

James Stephens Elementary School-based Club (1333 Marsh Ave., Fort Myers): until 6 p.m.

Pueblo Bonito Neighborhood Club (26120 Pueblo Bonito Blvd., Bonita Springs): until 6 p.m. (restricted to residents of Pueblo Bonito)

Renaissance Preserve Neighborhood Club (1633 Joust St., Fort Myers): until 6 p.m. (restricted to residents of Renaissance Preserve)

For more information on Boys & Girls Club Programs, click here.