Tim Aten Knows: Collier Rod and Gun Club proposed east of Ave Maria

A distinctive Collier County rural development and sporting club has been proposed by Barron Collier Partnership LLLP on a large swath of natural wilderness southwest of the intersection of Oil Well Road and State Road 29, about 5 miles east of Ave Maria.

Coexisting among the native vegetation and wildlife on more than 2,000 acres, the proposed Collier Rod and Gun Club at the Preserve includes single-family seasonal residences, member-only rental cabins and amenities, such as a private golf course and sporting club for up to 300 members and an extensive trail system designed around the natural terrain.

“It’s pretty amazing. A lot of effort has gone into it and continues to go into it. So, it’s an interesting project,” said Nick Casalanguida, senior vice president of development at Naples-based Barron Collier Cos.

