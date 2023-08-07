Collier County man receives 2 life sentences for sexually abusing child

Francisco Sigler, 47. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Collier County man has been given two life sentences in prison for sexually abusing a child in his care.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Francisco Sigler was sentenced Monday for the charges of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old and sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 18 years old by a person in a familial or custodial relationship.

Sigler was convicted following a trial in June. An investigation began in March 2022 when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was notified about past sexual abuse of a child that occurred over a two-year span, from 2020 to 2022.

Information obtained during the investigation led to Sigler’s arrest in April 2022. Following his arrest, Sigler made incriminating statements to law enforcement.