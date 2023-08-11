Mighty Mussels fans stay cool at Hammond’s Stadium

The unbearable and unusual heat isn’t keeping the fans of the Mighty Mussels at home.

Fans are staying cool at Hammond’s Stadium Friday, swapping gloves for umbrellas to catch some shade.

“We’re having a great year. Our attendance is up pretty big this year,” said Chris Peters, team president of the Mighty Mussels.

Weekday games start at seven p.m. Weekend games are at six p.m. and noon.

The high heat isn’t stopping fans from enjoying the action.

“Try to stay hydrated before you get here as well. And then the beer always helps as well,” Matthew Karastamatis said, from Fort Myers.

Team officials told WINK News the heat has been the toughest for the umpires and team mascot. They said there have been several instances where umpires have experienced heat exhaustion. The team mascot is also given many breaks to stay safe in the heat.