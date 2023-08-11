Cooling stations available during Southwest Florida heat advisory

Southwest Florida remains under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. on Friday.
Lee County and Charlotte County are offering cooling stations for those who need to seek shelter from the heat.
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is opening cooling stations to help the public get relief from the rising temps.
Lee County is under a heat advisory through 7 p.m., Friday.
Lee’s cooling stations (available during their normal operating hours):
- Salvation Army Community Resource Center, 2450 Edison Ave., Fort Myers
- Tice United Way House – Goodwill Industries of SWFL, 5100 Tice St., Tice
- Dunbar United Way House – Community Cooperative, 3429 Dr. MLK Blvd., Fort Myers
- Bonita Springs West United Way House, 25300 Bernwood Dr., Bonita Springs
- Lehigh Acres United Way House, 201 Plaza Dr., Lehigh Acres
Charlotte County cooling stations:
- Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
- Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 North Access Rd., Englewood
- Harold Avenue Regional Park rec center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte
- Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
- Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
- South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda