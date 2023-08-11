Cooling stations available during Southwest Florida heat advisory

Southwest Florida remains under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. on Friday.

Lee County and Charlotte County are offering cooling stations for those who need to seek shelter from the heat.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is opening cooling stations to help the public get relief from the rising temps.

Lee County is under a heat advisory through 7 p.m., Friday.

Lee’s cooling stations (available during their normal operating hours):

Salvation Army Community Resource Center, 2450 Edison Ave., Fort Myers

Tice United Way House – Goodwill Industries of SWFL, 5100 Tice St., Tice

Dunbar United Way House – Community Cooperative, 3429 Dr. MLK Blvd., Fort Myers

Bonita Springs West United Way House, 25300 Bernwood Dr., Bonita Springs

Lehigh Acres United Way House, 201 Plaza Dr., Lehigh Acres

Charlotte County cooling stations: