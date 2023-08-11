WINK News

Possible listeria contamination leads to ice cream recall in Florida, other states

Soft serve on the go from Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY. Credit: FDA

Possible listeria contamination has been discovered in a soft serve ice cream brand prompting a recall of the product.

Several flavors of soft serve ice cream and sorbet produced up to Aug. 4. by the Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY have been recalled including vanilla, caramel, razzle, sorbet strawberry mango and lite peanut butter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two cases of people becoming ill and hospitalized from consuming the ice cream product.

Production and distribution of the product has been halted by the company and the Food and Drug Administration until further notice.

