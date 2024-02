Credit: The Food and Drug Administration

The Food and Drug Administration has added an additional set of products to the list of possible listeria contaminated diary products.

Products added the list include Chicken Street Taco Kit from SaveMart, Mexican Style Street Corn Bites from The Perfect Bite Co., Chicken Street Taco Kit from Stater Bros., Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit and Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit from Marketside and pre-made Torta sandwiches from Fresh and Ready, Sprig and Sprout and Jack and Olive.

All the listed contain dairy products produced by the Rizo-Lopez brand which had tested positive for listeria on Feb 5.

Healthy individuals could experience the following symptoms:

high fever

severe headache

stiffness

nausea

abdominal pain

diarrhea

If you purchased any of these food items, you should discard them or return them to the grocery store from which the purchase was made for a full refund.