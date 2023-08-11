Man killed in semitruck crash off North River Road in Lee County

The approximate site of a deadly crash off North River Road in Lee County, Friday, August 11, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A man driving a semitruck was killed after losing control and crashing off North River Road in Lee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old man was driving a semitruck east on North River Road (County Road 78), just west of Elmwood Drive, around 1:30 a.m., Friday. The semi traveled off the roadway left, entered the grass shoulder and collided with two wooden poles.

The man sustained critical injuries, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.