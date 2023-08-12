Southwest Florida Intl. Airport ranked best in North America by wait times

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was ranked number one by passengers as the best airport in North America based on wait times.

Casago conducted a study based on reviews left by airport passengers online. Each review was rated between one and five stars.

RSW was the highest among the four airports ranked best in queuing. It had 66.67% of four to five-star reviews, followed by Portland International Airport at 61.29%.

New RSW air traffic control tower. (Credit: WINK News)

According to the study, Singapore Changi Airport has the best wait times in the world.

Casago’s research revealed other findings, including which nationalities complain the most about airport queues.

Click here to view the study.