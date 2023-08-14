Police arrest naked man for breaking into Collier County home, sexually assaulting woman

CARLOS LOZANOSLARA. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they said they found naked in a home where he had sexually assaulted the homeowner.

Twenty-two-year-old Carlos Lozanos-Lara, deputies said, broke into the Southwest Naples home early Sunday morning and entered the bedroom of the home.

A sleeping woman awoke to Lozanos-Lara standing naked at her bedside, where he proceeded to sexually assault her, according to CCSO.

Collier County deputies responded to the woman’s call after she convinced the man to leave her room and go to the dining room. She took that opportunity to call police.

Responding deputies then found the naked man in the dining room and attempted to apprehend him, but he ran into a bathroom.

Lozanos-Lara jumped into a bathtub and drew the curtains, where deputies struggled to cuff him.

Deputies said he continued to resist all the way to a police cruiser and tried taking a Taser from a deputy but failed before he was put in the back of the patrol car.

The victim told deputies that he probably entered through her back sliding door, which was slightly ajar.

Lozanos-Lara faces charges of sexual assault, burglary and resistance of law enforcement.