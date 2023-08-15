Southwest Florida’s first Dogtopia under construction in Fort Myers

Virginia-based franchise Dogtopia is building a dog day care center in Fort Myers. Expected to open in mid-October or early November, the location, 4429 Cleveland Ave., Suite 10, will be the newest of more than 250 locations across the U.S. and the first in Southwest Florida.

The 7,000-square-foot building will house four spacious playrooms, a reception area, standard and luxury boarding suites, a kitchen and a fully equipped spa. Each indoor playroom is climate controlled with rubberized flooring.

Dogtopia stresses the importance of wellness, socialization and exercise, as well as ensuring a safe and stimulating environment for man’s best friend.

