Burmese Pythons expected to migrate north

The Florida Python Challenge is over, as hunters wrapped up wrangling the giant Burmese Pythons.

The hunt is important because the snakes are invasive, and they’ve eradicated mammals like bunnies, racoons and possums from areas of the Everglades, posing a real threat to our ecosystem.

On the last day of the Florida Python Challenge, the Python Huntress, Amy Siewe, finally caught a qualifying python, an 11-footer.

“It was a long week. There were a lot of people out there,” Siewe said.

And while there were a lot of hunters, there were many more invasive pythons.

“We have now between 100 to 300,000,” Siewe said.

WINK asked a wildlife expert about the python’s impact within the next 50 years.

“Yeah, great question, I would predict we’re going to continue continue to see them moving north through the peninsula,” said Andrew Durso, FGCU wildlife biology expert.

The python issue started back in the 80’s.

“From Monroe County, there’s been about 800 pythons removed. From Collier County, over 1,700. from Lee County, just 17 pythons, but from Charlotte County, already 21 pythons,” Durso said.

So, Burmese Pythons have migrated, give-or-take, 160 miles in the last 40 or so years.

“Some climate models suggest that they’ve already reached the area where they will have to stop and other climate models suggest that they could reach as far north as Washington D.C.,” Durso said.

The highly adaptable and intelligent species is hard to spot. Hunting them is a challenge, but it’s one we’ve got to take on.

“We have to find these snakes and humanely euthanize them,” Siewe said.

Durso said that there are scientists currently working out other ways to eradicate the invasive species, things like using drones or isolating female sex pheromones to attract large males, but every option comes with its set of obstacles. There isn’t one that is super effective.

Durso agrees that the more hunters out there, the better.