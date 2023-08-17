Convicted murderer Joseph Zieler moved to death row

Joseph Zieler mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A convicted double murderer sentenced to death for killing a little girl and a family friend who was babysitting is now in state prison and on death row.

On June 26, a judge sentenced Joseph Zieler to death for the murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and 32-year-old Lisa Story in 1990 inside a Cape Coral home.

Last month, Zieler was back in court facing another charge on top of his many appeals. He returned to court on July 5 for harassing the mother of his child victim.

Since Zieler did not appear in court, the judge set a new case-management hearing for September.