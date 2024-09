Christopher Horne (left) and Thomas Stein. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two teens have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for the shooting death of a Cape Coral teen.

The charges are against Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne, both 16-year-olds, for the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller on March 17, 2024.

Both were indicted on three counts of attempted robbery and possessing a firearm.

Rincon-Miller was walking home from a night out at the movies with friends. The boys rolled up on the young woman and killed her during an attempted robbery. Kayla Rincon-Miller. CREDIT: Rincon-Miller family

Indictments against Stein and Horne read that the defendant unlawfully, with a premeditated design killed and murdered the victim by shooting her with a firearm.

Both suspects were taken out of juvenile court to be tried as adults and face adult sanctions for first-degree murder cases.

The state attorney’s office will seek maximum sentencing for these crimes regardless of the defendant’s age. That could mean the death penalty.

The case remains an active investigation.

The identity of the shooter is still not confirmed.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.