Lovers Key Welcome and Discovery Center back open

Welcome and Discovery Center Credit: Friends of Lovers Key, Inc.

A Southwest Florida favorite is back.

The Lovers Key Welcome and Discovery Center in Bonita Springs reopened on Wednesday.

Keep in mind, the center has no internet service yet and is still running on generators. They Are waiting for the electricity and sewer systems to return nearly a year after Hurricane Ian.

The center highlights the park’s different habitats and holds several programs.

If you’re interested in visiting, it’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, Thursday and Friday.

In September, the center will open Wednesday through Sunday.