Baconfest heats up at Cape Coral restaurants

BIG8 BBQ setting up for Baconfest CREDIT WINK News

You’re bacon me crazy! The South Cape Baconfest is here.

Baconfest is heating up at many locations in Cape Coral on Saturday, from 7 – 11 p.m.

Many restaurants including Baystreets Sports Bar, BIG8 BBQ and Cruisers Cape Coral will be competing for the best drink and best appetizer. Participants will be picked up at the Dolphin Key Resort by trolley stop at the 12 locations participating.

Baconfest Flyer CREDIT South Cape Hospitality & Entertainment Association

“We’re offering maple bourbon and cream with bacon bourbon zeppoles,” said a representative of Fish Tale Grill.

“We have the tipsy pig which is the bourbon shot tonight,” said the staff of BIG8 BBQ.

This is the 9th annual Baconfest that the South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association has celebrated.

