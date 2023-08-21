Man who killed New Jersey neighbor, then threatened driver with BB gun in SWFL heads to court

Zachary Latham Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man who was once accused of stabbing and killing his New Jersey neighbor before he was found not guilty, will appear in a Lee County court to face a new set of local charges.

In 2021, Zachary Latham was arrested in South Lee County after allegedly threatening a teen with an Airsoft BB gun resembling a real AK-47 and attempting to ram their car.

He is expected in court for a hearing at 1:30 p.m., Monday.

The crime allegedly occurred as he was awaiting a trial to face manslaughter charges in New Jersey where he killed a man just to be “TikTok famous” but was found not guilty by the jury after his attorneys argued it was self-defense.