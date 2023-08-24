4 juvenile suspects arrested after stolen car chase across counties

Deputies in pursuit of four suspects (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Arcadia Police Department, arrested four juvenile suspects linked to a stolen vehicle case from Manatee County.

DeSoto County deputies received a tip regarding the vehicle’s location. An attempt to conduct a traffic stop led to a chase through parking lots and neighborhood streets. The pursuit brought the suspects close to DeSoto County High School.

The suspects crashed through the school’s fence, continued pursuit on the premises and then crashed through another property’s fence. All four individuals fled on foot.

The suspects’ car after driving through two separate fences (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement secured the search perimeter. Assistance from the DeSoto Correctional Institute and Hardee Correctional Institute K-9s played a pivotal role in aiding the search.

Two of the four juveniles already faced multiple felony charges due to previous incidents. They were on electronic monitoring out of Highlands County.