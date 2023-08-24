WINK News

3-vehicle collision in Manatee County kills motorcyclist

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Digital map view of Cortez Road, Manatee County. Credit: Florida Traffic Online

A motorcyclist was killed following a three-vehicle collision on Cortez Road in Manatee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Wednesday where one vehicle attempted to cross the Cortez Road intersection while another vehicle with a trailer attempted the same turn, resulting in the first crash.

The motorcyclist crashed into one of the vehicles as it tried to re-direct its path, causing the second crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

