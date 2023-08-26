FGCU women’s softball raises the walls with Habitat for Humanity

Florida Gulf Coast University’s women’s softball team is volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for the “raise the walls” event.

The team gathered Saturday morning in Cape Coral to build a house for a single mom.

“We learned from our coaches that giving back to the community is a big thing for us. It helps us improve our culture. I’m glad to be out here for a good cause,” said Caridad Estes, first base of FGCU women’s softball.

Jennifer Silva, the future homeowner, is out with the team putting the house together. She hopes to bring her son soon to enjoy their new space.