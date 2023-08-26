Cape Coral prepares for tropical depression with tax-free holiday

The second state disaster preparedness tax holiday starts Saturday, allowing residents and business owners to build their emergency kits and review their emergency plans.

The tax exemption period will continue until Friday, Sept. 8.

WINK News put together a shopping list of essentials and found out how much you could save with the tax-free holiday:

paper towels

a flashlight

portable generator

2 gas cans

The total was $1,224. With the sales tax exemption on these items, up to $77 was saved.

The sales tax exemption now includes items such as pet foods, detergent, sunscreen and more. There is no limit to how many items you can buy at this time.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties, including Charlotte, Lee and DeSoto County.

For more information on tropical updates, click here.

For more information on the Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, click here.