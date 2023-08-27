Two vehicle crash in Port Charlotte kills one

Credit WINK News.

A two vehicle crash taking place in Port Charlotte leaves one dead.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling north on Chamberlain Boulevard, approaching the stop sign intersection of US-41, while a SUV was traveling west on the outside lane of US-41, approaching Chamberlain Boulevard.

The sedan traveled into the intersection and entered the path of the SUV.

The front of the SUV collided with the right side of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan sustained critical injuries, was transported to an area hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.