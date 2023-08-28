Be storm ready; get your medications now

If you live in Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto Counties, you can get a 30-day supply of your prescription medications. That’s possible because Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in those counties due to Idalia.

Emergency 30-Day Refills

Florida law states you can obtain a 30-day refill of your prescription medication, even if you have just refilled it, if you reside in county that:

Is under a hurricane warning issued by the National Weather Service

Is under a state of emergency executive order declared by the Governor

Has activated its emergency operations center/emergency management plan

Insurers must comply

If you meet any of those conditions, health insurers, managed care organizations or other entities licensed by the Office of Insurance Regulation must waive the “refill too soon” restrictions on prescriptions, according to the state.

Experts also recommend you keep a list of all your prescription medications, dosages and any other special instructions with your medications.