Collier deputies searching for missing East Naples 14-year-old

Missing teen from East Naples. CREDIT: WINK News

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a missing person’s alert for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen heading for school.

Family members said they last saw him around 6 a.m., Monday. It remains unknown if he ever arrived at school.

According to deputies, Mati Schereng-Schreyer Wood, 14, lives in East Naples near Bayshore and Thomassen Drive.

Mati Schereng-Schreyer Wood, 14, missing since Monday morning. CREDIT: CCSO

Mati is said to stand 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown-colored hair and eyes.

Mati’s family is worried for his wellbeing.

If you have any information about Mati’s wherebouts, call 239-252-9300.